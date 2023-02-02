More Americans live paycheck to paycheck, report finds

A larger proportion of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, a report released Monday by LendingClub and PYMNTS found.

The percentage of U.S. consumers that lived paycheck to paycheck in December came in at 64%, according to the report. That figure equated to about 166 million and marked a 3% jump year-over-year.

In December 2021, 61% were living that way, the report said.

The report, conducted in collaboration with PYMNTS, polled over 3,900 consumers in the U.S. The surveys took place Dec. 8 to Dec. 23.

Many consumers making over $100,000 per year, 51%, indicated they were living paycheck to paycheck last month, compared to the 42% who said so at the same time the prior year, it also found. Of those, 16% reported difficulties covering monthly bills.

The report showed that for consumers making between $50-100,000, two-thirds lived paycheck to paycheck in December, and over three-quarters (78%) of those earning under $50,000 also said that.

Those percentages had "remained relatively constant" year-over-year, LendingClub Corporation said in a press release .

Meanwhile, the report found about 40% of consumers living paycheck to paycheck expressed rosy outlooks about their financial situations. Just over a quarter, 27%, said they expected it "will worsen."

Inflation was pointed to as the "most worrisome factor" by roughly 75% of paycheck-to-paycheck consumers anticipating their personal finances will see some sort of decline this year, LendingClub Corporation said. Another popular reason was economic uncertainty .

Inflation, while still painfully high, gave some indications of cooling in December, as previously reported by FOX Business.

The Consumer Price Index went down 0.1% month-over-month and rose 6.5% year-over-year, data released in mid-January by the Labor Department showed. The Personal Consumption Expenditures index, favored by the Federal Reserve for gauging inflation, increased 0.1% from November and 5% from the same time last year.

