Mora, Minnesota, home sporting beach theater for sale with hefty price tag

A new listing of home in Mora, Minnesota, known as the "Eagle Ridge Lodge" comes with a hefty price tag of $1.65 million, and features its own beach side theater.

Spotted by popular Twitter handle Zillow Gone Wild, the home is located at 2352 Jade St. in Mora and offers six beds, seven baths and 6,240 square feet on more than 29 acres (with 1,600 feet of Knife River shoreline).

But within its walls are obvious luxuries rock-lined fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and a home theater – complete with beach sand and lounge chairs.

Whether a new home or cabin, you’ll be able to never leave the beach again while watching your favorite flicks.

According to the listing, the home come fully furnished – beach chairs included.