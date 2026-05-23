Momo Sushi reopening in northeast Minneapolis at new location after fire

The Brief Momo Sushi is reopening this summer in a new northeast Minneapolis location after a fire closed its kitchen last December. The new spot is at 825 Hennepin Ave. E., the former home of Beast BBQ, and will offer more space and a patio. A social media post says loyal customers have been waiting for the return, and owners were committed to staying in the area.



Momo Sushi is making a comeback in Northeast Minneapolis after last year’s fire forced the beloved sushi spot to close, rendering its kitchen unusable.

Momo Sushi finds new home on Hennepin Avenue

What we know:

Owner Sonam Nyorie posted on social media that his team are moving into the former Beast Barbecue location at 825 Hennepin Ave. E., bringing Momo Sushi back to the heart of northeast.

What they're saying:

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that we have finally found a new home… Every day, we’ve been hearing from you, asking when we’ll reopen and if we’re returning to northeast," the post reads. "Many of our loyal customers even said they would not eat sushi anywhere else until Momo Sushi reopened. Your love, loyalty, and encouragement truly mean the world to us, and we will never forget it."

Dig deeper:

Althbough shy on details so far, the new spot will offer more room, with both a lower level and a patio for guests.

While Momo Sushi has been closed, fans have continued to support the business by dining at its sister restaurants, including Momo Cafe, Ama Sushi and Apa Sushi.

The backstory:

After a seven-year run at the spot, Beast BBQ announced in April that on May 2nd its doors would close for good.

The announcement comes as yet another blow to the meat smokers of the Twin Cities barbecue scene, after Market Bar-B-Que announced in September 2025 that it would be selling out of its business as well after 80 years of being a family-run operation.

Big picture view:

National Geographic recently named Minneapolis one of the 14 best food destinations in the world, highlighting the city’s diverse restaurants and chefs, and placing it among cities such as Crete, Singapore, Cape Town, and London.

What's next:

The post says its team hopes to open the new location this summer, though no specific date has been announced yet.