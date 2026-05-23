Mongolian hockey players in Minnesota: Local restauranter 'Billy Sushi' sponsors young athletes

The Brief Minnesota's passion for hockey has reached across the globe to welcome young athletes from Mongolia. Minneapolis restaurateur "Billy Sushi" sponsored a group of young athletes to meet players for the Minnesota Wild and practice on Minnesota ice rinks. The Mongolian hockey players will also act as mentors for a local learn-to-skate program and will get a trip to the Mall of America.



A group of young athletes from a mining town in Mongolia arrived in Minnesota with the help of Minneapolis restaurateur "Billy Sushi" to get a true "State of Hockey" experience.

Mongolian hockey players in Minnesota

Local perspective:

Enkhbileg "Billy" Tserenbat, owner of Billy Sushi, grew up in Mongolia and discovered the young hockey players practicing on a rustic countryside rink.

He was so impressed by their dedication that he brought them to the Twin Cities, where they got to meet some Minnesota Wild stars.

But the trip isn't just about sightseeing. The players are giving back to the community by volunteering with the DinoMights learn-to-skate program, where they will mentor 250 children.

What they're saying:

"You need to see their face when they see those hockey players," Billy said. "There's no words for it!"

What's next:

The Mongolian hockey players will also get the true Minnesota summer experience by visiting lakes, learning to fish and taking a trip to the Mall of America.