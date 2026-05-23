National Geographic names Minneapolis one of the world's best food cities

The Brief National Geographic has named Minneapolis one of the 14 best food destinations in the world. The list highlights the city’s diverse restaurants and chefs, including Indigenous and Hmong cuisine. The honor ranks it among cities such as Crete, Singapore, Cape Town, and London.



Minneapolis is getting international attention for its food scene, landing a spot on National Geographic’s list of the world’s best places for food right now.

Minneapolis named among world’s top food cities

What we know:

National Geographic included Minneapolis in its list of 14 best food destinations worldwide, putting it alongside cities like Crete, Singapore, Cape Town, and London. The magazine praised the city’s restaurants and market diversity.

The article spotlights Sean Sherman’s Owamni, now renamed Indígena by Owamni, which is moving to the Guthrie Theater and focuses on ingredients native to the Upper Midwest.

National Geographic also recognized chefs Yia Vang of Vinai and Diane Moua of Diane’s Place, both of whom have received national praise in recent years for their Hmong-inspired cuisine.

Other local highlights include Oro by Nixta, Somali cafes in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, and the food stalls at Karmel Mall.

Big picture view:

The recognition shines a light on Minneapolis’ growing reputation as a destination for global flavors and culinary innovation.

The list did not mention St. Paul, though, instead choosing to focus solely on Minneapolis for its unique blend of restaurants, chefs and food markets.