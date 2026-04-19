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Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

Published  April 19, 2026 4:45pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A 21-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in Minneapolis.
    • The State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. on northbound I-35W at Johnson Street.
    • The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 21-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle crash early Friday morning in Minneapolis, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Fatal motorcycle crash

The backstory:

The State Patrol responded to the crash at about 1:20 a.m. on April 17 on northbound I-35W at Johnson Street in Minneapolis.

Authorities say a man operating a Suzuki motorcycle was heading northbound on I-35W when it made contact with the left side median guard rail before it continued to head north. It traveled for about another quarter mile before coming to rest on the right side guard rail.

Authorities located the motorcycle’s operator on the left side shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash under investigation

Crash victim ID'd:

The State Patrol identified the motorcyclist as 21-year-old Andrew James Neuberger of Minneapolis. According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Neuberger is the oldest of seven children.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

Road incidentsMinneapolis