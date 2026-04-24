Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs: How to watch

The Brief Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild continue their playoff series in the Twin Cities on Saturday. Trending in opposite directions at the moment, the Wolves have won two in a row to lead their series against the Denver Nuggets 2-1, while the Wild have lost their last two, falling to the Dallas Stars 2-1. Each team is in the middle of a best-of-seven series.



As each team trends in opposite directions, with the Minnesota Timberwolves winning their last two games and the Minnesota Wild losing their last two, both teams play Game 4 of their playoff series at home on Saturday.

Below you can find the schedules for both teams, and how to view the games.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff schedule

What we know:

Facing a familiar foe in the first round against the Denver Nuggets, the Wolves lost 116-105 in Denver for Game 1, before bouncing back to win Game 2, and crushing the Nuggets for Game 3 by a score of 113-96.

Prior to the game, Jaden McDaniels told reporters that Denver couldn’t play defense, and it seemingly showed as the Wolves never once played from behind.

The Wolves and Nuggets have met multiple times in the postseason in recent years, with the Nuggets winning 4-1 in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, and the Wolves winning 4-3 in the second round of the 2024 playoffs.

Here's how to watch the games (times and broadcast partners subject to change):

Game 4: Saturday, April 25 — 7:30 p.m. at Minnesota (ABC)

Game 5: Monday, April 27 at Denver — (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, April 30 in Minnesota — (TBD)

Game 7: Saturday, May 2 at Denver — (TBD)

Minnesota Wild playoff schedule

What we know:

Hoping to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Wild got off to a strong start in Dallas, dominating Game 1 from the opening puck drop, and winning 6-1.

But they’ve been playing catch up ever since, losing in Game 2 and then in double-overtime in Game 3 as well.

They'll have a tough road ahead as they take on the second-best team in the Western Conference against the Dallas Stars, who finished the season with an impressive 50-20 record.

They've been in the playoffs a total of 14 times in their 25 seasons, but have never made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Here's how to watch the games (times and broadcast partners subject to change):