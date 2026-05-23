Dinkytown armed robbery: Victim assaulted, vehicle stolen, gun recovered

The Brief The University of Minnesota issued a Safe-U alert about an armed robbery that happened in Dinkytown. The victim was reportedly struck in the face before three masked suspects stole his phone, jacket and vehicle. Police later stopped the stolen vehicle, but the occupants fled the traffic stop.



Authorities are searching for three suspects reportedly involved in a Dinkytown assault and robbery.

Armed robbery investigation

What we know:

A Safe-U advisory states that the armed robbery happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of 14th Avenue Southeast and 7th Street Southeast.

The victim was reportedly "hit in the face with an unknown weapon" before his phone, keys and jacket were taken by three masked suspects who were wearing all black, according to the advisory.

The victim's vehicle was also taken during the robbery, but police later found it and initiated a traffic stop. The occupants of the stolen vehicle then fled, and officers say they recovered a firearm.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspects' descriptions have not been shared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 911.