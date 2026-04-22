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Beast Barbeque closing in NE Minneapolis after 7 years

By
Published  April 22, 2026 11:41am CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9
Animales BBQ opening new location: Sneak peek

Animales BBQ opening new location: Sneak peek

After several years of operating a successful food truck, Animales BBQ is looking to keep the smoke rolling at a new brick-and-mortar location in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis. FOX 9?s Shayne Wells swings by to offer a sneak peek at the new restaurant before its official grand opening.

The Brief

    • Beast Barbeque has announced it will close after seven years of operation in northeast Minneapolis.
    • The barbeque joint at 825 E. Hennepin Ave. had become known for smoked meats and sandwiches, along with a basement that held various performances.
    • Within the past year, the Twin Cities barbeque scene has experienced several changes, with Market Bar-B-Que announcing in September 2025 that it would be selling out of its business after 80 years of being a family-run operation, and Animales Barbeque Co. opening its first-ever brick and mortar location after years of operating a successful food truck.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The smell of smoke will soon dissipate across Hennepin Avenue in northeast Minneapolis after barbeque joint Beast Barbeque has announced it will close after a seven-year run.

Beast Barbeque closing

What we know:

Serving a selection of smoked meats, ribs and sandwiches – with a basement known to hold jazz nights and improv performances – a social media post from Beast says the doors at 825 E. Hennepin Ave. will close for good on May 2. Regular hours of operation can be expected until then.

"With a heavy heart, we are saddened to announce the permanent closure of Beast Barbecue. Thank you to all of our friends, neighbors & guests who have blessed our presence at Beast since our opening in 2019," a social media post from Beast states. "The countless memories, special occasions and laughs experienced at Beast have been memorable and will not be forgotten. We are grateful for everyone who helped to make Beast Barbecue Special. Come on in for one last hoorah."

The backstory:

The barbecue joint opened in the former Legends Bar and Grill building in 2019, backed by the owners of El’s Food & Cocktails – which closed its downtown location in 2024, but still operates a location across the street from Beast.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal notes that Beast has also been on sale since that summer as well.

Big picture view:

The announcement comes as yet another blow to the meat smokers of the Twin Cities barbecue scene, after Market Bar-B-Que announced in September 2025 that it would be selling out of its business as well after 80 years of being a family-run operation.

However, the embers still remain elsewhere, with Animales Barbeque Co. opening its first-ever brick and mortar location after years of operating a successful food truck.

The Source: Information provided by Beast Barbeque and previous FOX 9 reporting.

MinneapolisRestaurantsSmall BusinessFood and Drink