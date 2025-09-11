Legendary Minneapolis Market Bar-B-Que building and brand for sale

article

The Brief Legendary Minneapolis BBQ joint Market Bar-B-Que will look to sell its assets and brand, according to a recent real estate listing. Its 4,000-square-foot building along Lowry Avenue in northeast Minneapolis has a price tag of $1.25 million, which includes $150,000 worth of furniture and equipment. The business has been in the Polski family for more than seven decades, under Up In Smoke LLC.



A legendary barbecue institution in Minneapolis will close its doors and look to sell its assets after nearly 80 years in business.

Market Bar-B-Que for sale

What we know:

From the Nat King Cole Trio to Jay Leno, generations of entertainers have dined at Market Bar-B-Que since it opened.

In 2018, Market Bar-B-Que left its long-held downtown location, later reopening in northeast Minneapolis in early 2019.

According to city documents, its current location at 220 NE Lowry Ave., is currently valued at $801,000.

The 4,000-square-foot building now has a price tag of $1.25 million, which includes $150,000 worth of furniture and equipment.

In addition to the location, its brand and four food trucks are also for sale for a negotiable price, a listing says.

An adjacent property at 216 NE Lowry Ave. is also for sale for $300,000, which is separate from the initial listing and asking price.

What they're saying:

"I know me and my father both believe if you're standing still, you're not going anywhere," Anthony Polski, co-owner of Market Bar-B-Que, told FOX 9 back in 2018 of the location change. "We're moving forward, we're evolving, which you have to do in business."

The business has been in the Polski family for more than seven decades, under Up In Smoke LLC.

As the story goes, Anthony and his father Steve inherited the restaurant from Steve's father, and Anthony's grandfather, Willard, who began the restaurant in 1946.

FOX 9 has reached out to the restaurant for comment on the recent decision.