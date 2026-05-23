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Brooklyn Park police pursue carjacking suspects into woods, recover gun

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Published  May 23, 2026 12:40 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Brooklyn Park police say an attempted traffic stop led to a vehicle crash early Saturday morning. 
    • Four people inside the vehicle then fled into a wooded area and escaped. 
    • Police say the incident stemmed from a carjacking in Minneapolis.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police say they attempted to arrest four people believed to be connected to a carjacking in Minneapolis before the suspects fled into a wooded area early Saturday morning. 

Carjacking suspects flee police in Brooklyn Park 

What we know:

An officer with the Brooklyn Park Police Department reportedly tried to stop a westbound vehicle that was speeding on Edinbrook Terrace around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday. 

That vehicle then left the roadway when it reached the 8600 block of Zane Avenue North, police say. 

Authorities say four people inside the vehicle then fled into a nearby wooded area.

The suspects were reportedly not located despite help from multiple agencies, two K-9 units and a drone. 

The vehicle came from an armed carjacking in Minneapolis and the gun believed to have been used in the carjacking was recovered, police say.

What we don't know:

Details on the carjacking in Minneapolis have not been shared by Brooklyn Park police. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyBrooklyn Park