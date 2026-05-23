Brooklyn Park police pursue carjacking suspects into woods, recover gun

The Brief Brooklyn Park police say an attempted traffic stop led to a vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Four people inside the vehicle then fled into a wooded area and escaped. Police say the incident stemmed from a carjacking in Minneapolis.



Brooklyn Park police say they attempted to arrest four people believed to be connected to a carjacking in Minneapolis before the suspects fled into a wooded area early Saturday morning.

Carjacking suspects flee police in Brooklyn Park

What we know:

An officer with the Brooklyn Park Police Department reportedly tried to stop a westbound vehicle that was speeding on Edinbrook Terrace around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday.

That vehicle then left the roadway when it reached the 8600 block of Zane Avenue North, police say.

Authorities say four people inside the vehicle then fled into a nearby wooded area.

The suspects were reportedly not located despite help from multiple agencies, two K-9 units and a drone.

The vehicle came from an armed carjacking in Minneapolis and the gun believed to have been used in the carjacking was recovered, police say.

What we don't know:

Details on the carjacking in Minneapolis have not been shared by Brooklyn Park police.