Moderna seeks emergency clearance for new COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is now seeking emergency clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after new data on its COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results.

The FDA is slated to review data from both Pfizer and Moderna in a matter of weeks.

Dr. Dimitri Drekonja, an infectious disease professor at the University of Minnesota called the developments promising.

“I think that all of the vaccine news have been hopeful and encouraging, and I think it's one step closer to getting it out and in the arms of people who could use protection. We’re encouraged and optimistic about it,” he said.

With an estimated 30,000 people taking part in phase three of its clinical trial, Moderna says that new data shows its vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing the coronavirus and is 100 percent effective at preventing more severe cases.

“It's hard to imagine that this wouldn't get approval,” Dr. Drekonja said.

Similar to Pfizer, Moderna’s vaccine is given in two doses and uses a technology that tricks the body into developing an immune response. But, unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, Moderna’s will last six months in a standard freezer.

“The Moderna one is a bit easier to transport. It does not require the deep cold storage that the Pfizer product does so it will be easier for some facilities to use,” Dr. Drekonja said.

In the U.S., COVID-19 has sickened millions and claimed nearly 270,000 lives. In just the past month, experts reached a turning point in the race to deliver a safe and effective vaccine.

“I know that there are other companies out there with trials, ongoing both in the U.S. and some in the developing world, and I think that's fabulous because no one company can possible produce the billions of doses that are going to be needed.”

Some of the most common side effects with the Moderna vaccine include fatigue, headaches and muscle and joint pain. If the FDA gives emergency use of the vaccine the green light, an advisory committee with the CDC would then recommend who will get the shots first.