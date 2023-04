MOA: Police standoff, negotiation leads to one in custody Friday evening

The Mall of America temporarily restricted guests Friday due to a standoff between the Bloomington Police Department and an allegedly armed suspect that has since been cleared.

A standoff between police and suspect began near the American Boulevard and 24th Avenue Friday evening.

According to police, crisis negotiators communicated with the man while attempting to negotiate a surrender.

The person is now in custody, and there is no further threat to the community, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.