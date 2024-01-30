MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced

The 2024 MnDOT Name a Snowplow results are in.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said it received more than 8,000 snowplow name submissions in December, which were narrowed down to 49 finalists to be voted on.

After nearly 32,600 votes were tallied the eight winners are:

Taylor Drift - District 2 with 12,027 votes

Clark W. Blizzwald - District 3 with 6,667 votes

Dolly Plowton - District 1 with 6,315 votes

Waipahinte "Snowplow" - District 8 with 6,266 votes

Beyonsleigh - District 4 with 6,016 votes

You’re Killin’ Me Squalls - District 6 with 5,922 votes

Fast and Flurrious - District 7 with 5,897 votes

Barbie’s Dream Plow - Metro District with 5,787 votes

Last year's winners included: Blizzo, Clearopathtra, Blader Tot Hotdish, Better Call Salt, Sleetwood Mac, Scoop! There it is, Han Snowlo, and Yer a Blizzard, Harry.

Throughout previous years, 24 named snowplows have been selected through contest voting, and MnDOT staff have also helped to name three snowplows: Giiwedin-The North Wind; Goonodaabaan-Snow Vehicle (both Ojibwe); and Icamna-Blizzard (Dakota) in acknowledgment of the highways the state plows adjacent to tribal lands.

Washington County snowplow names

Residents of Washington County also joined in on the fun and voted to name county snowplows, Plowabunga and Taylor Drift. The contest was originally set to name one of the county’s plows, but due to the overwhelming number of suggestions, the decision was adjusted to name two after the names that received the most votes.

According to the county, Plowabunga will service the southern half of the county, whereas Taylor Drift will be located in the northern portion.