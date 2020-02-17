MnDOT shows off prized 'ice breaker' machine

The Minnesota Department of Transportation showed off its "ice breaker" machine that breaks up compacted snow and ice and clears it from the road.

In a video shared Friday, MnDOT wrote that the idea for the design came from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. Ice breakers are carbidge-tipped rollers mounted to the front of a truck. The roller creates holes in compacted ice, and a blade on the the underbody of the truck scrapes away the ice.

Though the machines work efficiently, they move slowly, so drivers are reminded to use caution when they see one.