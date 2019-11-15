MnDOT releases video of multi-county chase that ended with crash in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has released the traffic camera footage of a police chase that started in the Twin Cities metro Wednesday afternoon and ended in a crash near Hudson, Wisconsin.

Authorities had been searching for the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Groves, 51, of St. Paul, in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in St. Louis Park on Nov. 3.

On Wednesday, authorities attempted to arrest Groves near Newport, Minnesota. Once he was confronted, he left in a black Ford F-350 pickup truck and began a pursuit.

Groves eventually entered Wisconsin while driving the wrong direction on Highway 36 across the St. Croix Crossing bridge.

After crossing the bridge, Groves drove his truck into a ditch and started heading south on Highway 35 in Wisconsin. He traveled through North Hudson and Hudson and was able to keep going even after partially hitting stop sticks.

Groves then got on Interstate 94 and traveled east in the westbound lanes before getting off on a ramp and heading south in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 35.

A Washington County sheriff’s deputy used a PIT maneuver on the truck, causing it to hit an unoccupied, disabled vehicle and go into the ditch on Hwy. 35.

Groves has now been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection with the Nov. 3 assault.

According to the charges, an elderly woman reported that Groves, who had once been her handyman entered her home while she was sleeping, tied her up and “repeatedly raped” her. Afterwards, he forced her to go to an ATM and take out $800, which he then stole from her.

Groves is currently in custody. He will make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

