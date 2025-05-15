Brimson woman loses everything in Camp House wildfire

The Brief A Brimson woman lost everything in the Camp House Fire. It was her home of 33 years, which she built with her late husband. Now she's left to pick up the pieces with her two grandkids.



The wildfires in northern Minnesota have destroyed more than 140 structures. Some families have been allowed to return home to see what’s left. FOX 9 spoke with a woman who lost her home in the Camp House fire. She built it with her late husband.

Brimson woman loses everything in Camp House fire

What they're saying:

"All I see is everything chard, shells of vehicles, bicycles, trikes, no house left, no outbuilding left. Nothing, I got green grass in the backyard," said Angie Ridgley, of Brimson who lost everything in the Camp House Fire.

A home of 33 years in Brimson was gone in a matter of hours on Monday.

"We left at 12:30, and the fire jumped the road and my house was consumed at 2:43," said Ridgley.

Dream home built with late husband

What we know:

Ridgley built her dream home with her late husband Kevin, who passed away five years ago. With a St. Louis County Sheriff escort, she was able to see her home for the first time on Tuesday.

"All I could do was stand in the driveway. It was too hot," said Ridgley.

"It looks like a warzone, it looks like bombs were dropped," Ridgley added.

Picking up the pieces

What they're saying:

Angie is left to pick up the pieces with her grandchildren, who are 2 and 6 years old.

"I got two pairs of pants, two pairs of shorts, and the kids got three changes of clothes and pajamas and that’s it," said Ridgley.

She’s telling others to heed red flag warnings.

"Minnesota is flagged red. No burning right now. Please pay attention. Don't start a fire. You can't, don't do it. Don't throw a cigarette out. Be careful. People live out in the wilderness. We have lives out there, homes," said Ridgley.

What's next:

Angie says she’s been on the phone with her insurance company for the past few days, on how to move forward. If you’d like to help her and her grandchildren click here.