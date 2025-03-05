Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County
5
Blizzard Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Mower County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Freeborn County, Watonwan County, Rice County, Blue Earth County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Redwood County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Hennepin County, Dakota County, Chisago County, Washington County, Sibley County, Scott County, Ramsey County, Anoka County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Dunn County

MN weather: Snow totals from MSHSL boys hockey tournament team cities

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 5, 2025 9:53am CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The MSHSL boys hockey tournament kicks off in St. Paul on Wednesday amid a snowstorm.
    • Here's a look at some of the snow totals from the team's hometowns.
    • The March snowstorm is officially the largest snowfall of the season in the Twin Cities.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State High School League boys hockey tournament is set to begin at the Xcel Energy Center amid a snowstorm on Wednesday.

MSHSL hockey tournament

By the numbers:

Teams from across the state will compete in St. Paul starting on Wednesday, with players and fans navigating the Twin Cities’ largest snowfall of the season

Some of the players' hometowns received several inches of snow, while others got only a dusting. Here’s a look at snow totals from some of the team’s cities as of 7:30 a.m. (these snow totals will be updated once it stops snowing). 

  • Lakeville: 10.5 inches
  • Northfield: 10 inches
  • Stillwater: 9 inches
  • Edina: 8 inches
  • Mahtomedi: 8 inches
  • Mendota Heights: 8 inches
  • Shakopee: 7.5 inches
  • Andover: 6 inches
  • Orono: 4 inches
  • Rogers: 3.5 inches
  • Luverne: 1 inch
  • Northern Lakes:
  • St. Cloud: 0.8 inches

The areas of Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus received an inch or less of snow. Meanwhile, Hibbing, Chisholm and East Grand Forks received a dusting. 

The state boy’s hockey tournament runs from March 5 to March 8. You can find more information online here.

Winter WeatherXcel Energy CenterSt. PaulHigh School SportsMinnesota