MN weather: Snow totals from MSHSL boys hockey tournament team cities
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State High School League boys hockey tournament is set to begin at the Xcel Energy Center amid a snowstorm on Wednesday.
MSHSL hockey tournament
By the numbers:
Teams from across the state will compete in St. Paul starting on Wednesday, with players and fans navigating the Twin Cities’ largest snowfall of the season.
Some of the players' hometowns received several inches of snow, while others got only a dusting. Here’s a look at snow totals from some of the team’s cities as of 7:30 a.m. (these snow totals will be updated once it stops snowing).
- Lakeville: 10.5 inches
- Northfield: 10 inches
- Stillwater: 9 inches
- Edina: 8 inches
- Mahtomedi: 8 inches
- Mendota Heights: 8 inches
- Shakopee: 7.5 inches
- Andover: 6 inches
- Orono: 4 inches
- Rogers: 3.5 inches
- Luverne: 1 inch
- Northern Lakes:
- St. Cloud: 0.8 inches
The areas of Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus received an inch or less of snow. Meanwhile, Hibbing, Chisholm and East Grand Forks received a dusting.
The state boy’s hockey tournament runs from March 5 to March 8. You can find more information online here.