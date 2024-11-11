MN teen dies after kayak overturns on Wisconsin lake

The Brief A 17-year-old Minnesota teen died after a kayak overturned on Kirby Lake, Wisconsin, on Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to calls of people screaming for help. The boy was spotted underwater using sonar and pulled out by divers. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.



A Minnesota teen died after a kayak overturned on Kirby Lake in Barron County, Wisconsin over the weekend.

What we know

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday to the lake in Maple Plain Township for reports of people screaming for help. Kirby Lake is about 15 miles north of Turtle Lake.

At the scene, deputies learned two people had gone into the water after the kayak overturned and one of the two, a 17-year-old boy, had not resurfaced.

Search efforts

Barron County deputies, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, along with multiple local first responders helped with search efforts.

During the search of the lake, the Shell Lake Fire Department spotted something on sonar that was believed to be the boy. Divers from the Chetek Fire Department pulled the boy from the waters. He was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

On Sunday, deputies were notified that the boy had died.

What else?

Deputies say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.