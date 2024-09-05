MN State Sen. Nicole Mitchell jury trial for burglary charge to begin in January

The Brief The Minnesota state senator accused of breaking into her stepmother's Lino Lakes home is set to have her jury trial begin on the morning Jan. 27. State Sen. Nicole Mitchell faces a burglary charge after being arrested in her mother's home back in April. Mitchell pleaded not guilty and attributed the incident to her stepmother's "Alzheimer's and associated paranoia" in a statement posted shortly after her arrest. Both DFL and GOP lawmakers in Minnesota have called for her resignation.



Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell will appear before a jury to face a burglary charge after her arrest in Detroit Lakes back in April.

What we know

Becker County court records show the jury trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Sen. Mitchell pleaded not guilty to the burglary charge last week.

She entered the guilty plea as part of a stipulation, which says she did not steal a laptop from the home. "The state may not argue that the defendant stole the laptop from the residence in question as part of any theory of burglary," court documents state.

Arrest Background

The criminal complaint states Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22. Police then found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock nearby.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her. Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes, and other sentimental items.

Sen. Mitchell's response

Mitchell shared a Facebook post shortly after the incident in which she denied she had entered the home to steal anything.

The post reads:

"Like so many families, mine is dealing with the pain of watching a loved one decline due to Alzheimer's and associated paranoia.

"Over the weekend, I learned of medical information which caused me grave concern and prompted me to check on that family member. I entered a home I have come and gone from countless times in the past 20 years, where my son even once had his own room.

"Unfortunately, I startled this close relative, exacerbating paranoia, and I was accused of stealing, which I absolutely deny.

"Thank you to all my friends (and colleagues of both parties) for the kind words of support and for trusting my character even before I had a chance to respond.

"This has been a true tragedy for our family and my hope is it can return to being a private matter."