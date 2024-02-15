MN road conditions: Valentine's Day snow leads to slick spots, crashes Thursday morning

Several inches of snow on Wednesday has led to some slick spots and some crashes on area roadways Thursday morning.

Wednesday's winter storm was the largest snowstorm so far this season in the Twin Cities metro. The Twin Cities nearly doubled the season total, with the area picking up several inches of snow and setting a daily record at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (6.9 inches of snow).

The Minnesota Department of Transportation website shows some roads in the Twin Cities are partially covered in snow, making the roads slick in spots. Side roads, ramps and bridges are especially slick. Roads in southern Minnesota are in worse condition, listed as completely covered in snow.

Here are the road conditions as of 6:42 a.m. Thursday:

Metro Transit buses delayed

The snow Wednesday night has led to some buses being delayed. Metro Transit says 25% of buses are delayed on Thursday morning, with an average delay of about 3 minutes.

There are no weather-related light rail or Northstar delays, the agency says.

Crash numbers from Valentine's Day storm in Twin Cities

The Minnesota State Patrol says from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 125 crashes on roads in Minnesota, including 10 that caused injuries (one serious). In addition, there were 74 vehicle spinouts/vehicles going off the road and one jackknifed semi-truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.