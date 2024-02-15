Minnesota weather: Snow totals from Valentine's Day — largest storm of the season in the metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities nearly doubled the season total for snow in just one storm on Valentine's Day, with the area picking up several inches of snow and setting a daily record at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Here's a look at the snow totals across the area:
- Amery, Wisconsin: 7.5 inches
- Victoria: 7.2 inches
- Shakopee: 7.2 inches
- Milltown, Wisconsin: 7 inches
- Chanhassen: 7 inches
- Norwood Young America: 7 inches
- Plato: 7 inches
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 6.9 inches (a new daily record for Valentine's Day — the previous record was 6.4 inches set in 1950)
- Bloomington; 6.5 inches
- Edina: 6.5 inches
- Savage: 6.5 inches
- Richfield: 6.5 inches
- Eden Prairie: 6.5 inches
- Woodbury: 6.3 inches
- White Bear Lake: 6.1 inches
- Prior Lake: 6.1 inches
- Oakdale: 6 inches
- Isanti: 6 inches
- Nye, Wisconsin: 6 inches
- Burnsville: 5.8 inches
- New Brighton: 5.6 inches
- Forest Lake: 5.5 inches
- Cottage Grove: 5.5 inches
- Maple Plain: 5.5 inches
- Winthrop: 5.5 inches
- Elko New Market: 5.5 inches
- New London: 5.5 inches
- Coon Rapids: 5.3 inches
- Oak Grove: 5.3 inches
- Maple Grove: 5.1 inches
- Marshall: 5 inches
- Watertown: 5 inches
- St. Francis: 5 inches
- Stacy: 5 inches
- Kimball: 5 inches
- Montrose: 4.8 inches
- Belle Plaine: 4.5 inches
- North Branch: 4.4 inches
- Delano: 4 inches
- Bradford: 4 inches
- New Prague: 4 inches
- Grandy: 3.1 inches
- Mankato: 3 inches
- St. Cloud: 2.5 inches
- Zumbro Falls: 2.1 inches
Wednesday's wintry weather was the largest snowstorm this season in the Twin Cities.
