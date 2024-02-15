Minnesota weather: Snow totals from Valentine's Day — largest storm of the season in the metro

Expand / Collapse search

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities nearly doubled the season total for snow in just one storm on Valentine's Day, with the area picking up several inches of snow and setting a daily record at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Here's a look at the snow totals across the area: 

  • Amery, Wisconsin: 7.5 inches
  • Victoria: 7.2 inches
  • Shakopee: 7.2 inches
  • Milltown, Wisconsin: 7 inches
  • Chanhassen: 7 inches
  • Norwood Young America: 7 inches
  • Plato: 7 inches
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 6.9 inches (a new daily record for Valentine's Day — the previous record was 6.4 inches set in 1950)
  • Bloomington; 6.5 inches
  • Edina: 6.5 inches
  • Savage: 6.5 inches
  • Richfield: 6.5 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 6.5 inches
  • Woodbury: 6.3 inches
  • White Bear Lake: 6.1 inches
  • Prior Lake: 6.1 inches
  • Oakdale: 6 inches
  • Isanti: 6 inches
  • Nye, Wisconsin: 6 inches
  • Burnsville: 5.8 inches
  • New Brighton: 5.6 inches
  • Forest Lake: 5.5 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 5.5 inches
  • Maple Plain: 5.5 inches
  • Winthrop: 5.5 inches
  • Elko New Market: 5.5 inches
  • New London: 5.5 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 5.3 inches
  • Oak Grove: 5.3 inches
  • Maple Grove: 5.1 inches
  • Marshall: 5 inches
  • Watertown: 5 inches
  • St. Francis: 5 inches
  • Stacy: 5 inches
  • Kimball: 5 inches
  • Montrose: 4.8 inches
  • Belle Plaine: 4.5 inches
  • North Branch: 4.4 inches
  • Delano: 4 inches
  • Bradford: 4 inches
  • New Prague: 4 inches
  • Grandy: 3.1 inches
  • Mankato: 3 inches
  • St. Cloud: 2.5 inches
  • Zumbro Falls: 2.1 inches

Wednesday's wintry weather was the largest snowstorm this season in the Twin Cities.

