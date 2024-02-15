MN weather: Feeling like winter, then melting begins over the weekend

After the largest winter storm the Twin Cities has seen so far this season, it's started to feel like winter. But expect some melting over this weekend.

Most areas in the Twin Cities picked up about 4.5 to 6.5 inches of snow on Valentine's Day, but a few areas saw 7 inches of snow. The snow ended up being fluffier, so it piled up higher than originally expected.

The snow is done now, and Thursday will be a bit cooler with some sunshine. The high on Thursday will be around 30 degrees, with a low of around 16 degrees.

Friday will be cold, with a high of 21 degrees and some sunshine. It'll be the first day with below-average temperatures we've seen in about a month.

The sun continues through the weekend, as temperatures climb above freezing, which will help all the snow start to melt. Highs in the 40s are in the forecast for next week. Here's the seven-day forecast: