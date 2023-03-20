Expand / Collapse search
MN Rep. Deb Kiel suffered minor stroke

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9
CROOKSTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Rep. Deb Kiel (R-Crookston) suffered a minor stroke last Friday, she announced on Monday.

"On Friday I was admitted to Region's hospital in St. Paul after experiencing fatigue and dizziness at the State Office Building that morning. Tests determined that I suffered a minor stroke, and I remained hospitalized overnight for observation. I'm happy to report I was released Saturday evening and am now home in Crookston with my family," Kiel said in a press release. "I will have additional tests over the coming days and hope to return to Saint Paul next week. In the meantime, my office is open for business and here to help with any constituent needs. I want to thank the excellent neurology team at Region's for their excellent care and quick work that likely saved me from any long-term effects as a result of the stroke."

The 65-year-old Kiel has represented her district since 2011. 