Minnesota paid leave law notifications required beginning Dec. 1

The Brief Minnesota's Paid Family and Medical Leave law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. The law makes Minnesota workers eligible for up to 20 weeks of paid leave due to a range of personal or family health conditions. Beginning on Dec. 1, employers will be required to individually notify employees of their rights.



Before the Minnesota Paid Family and Medical Leave law takes effect at the beginning of 2026, employers will be required to notify their workers of their rights by Dec. 1, so they can better prepare for the changes.

Minnesota paid leave law notifications

What we know:

Passed by Minnesota lawmakers after nearly a decade of discussion, the "Paid Leave Law," as it has become known, was passed during the 2023-2024 session.

Its approval paved the way for Minnesota workers to be eligible for up to 20 weeks of paid leave due to a range of personal or family health conditions, beginning on Jan. 1, 2026.

Following its passage, Minnesota became the 13th state with paid family and medical leave laws.

Prior to the end of the last legislative session, GOP lawmakers sought to delay the program’s implementation to Jan. 1, 2027.

Employer notification requirement

Why you should care:

Beginning on Dec. 1, employers will be required to individually notify employees of their rights, in their primary language, with employees acknowledging they have received the information – either in print or electronically.

New employees must be notified of their paid leave benefits within 30 days of hire.

In addition to the personal notifications, paid Leave posters will also be required to be displayed visibly in workplaces.

What they're saying:

"The clock is ticking, and many employers still haven’t completed this mandatory step. Distributing the notice by December 1 isn’t optional – it’s the law," said Justin Terch, State Director of the Minnesota State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management (MNSHRM) in a statement. "Failing to meet the deadline exposes employers to complaints, investigations, and potential penalties."

Minnesota sick leave

Dig deeper:

Similarly seeking to further worker protections, on Jan. 1, 2024, Minnesota enacted a statewide earned sick and safe time law that requires employers to provide paid sick time for Minnesotans – one hour of sick and safe time for every 30 hours worked, with a maximum of 48 hours per year.