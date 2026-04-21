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Minnesota nursing home liquor law: Walz signs bill easing serving licenses

By
Published  April 21, 2026 5:49pm CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9
MN bill would allow nursing home happy hours

MN bill would allow nursing home happy hours

"My friends and I love happy hour," Anita LeBrun, a Champlin resident, said, adding that if assisted living facilities in Minnesota were allowed to host happy hours, it would mean she doesn't have to go out and slip on the ice to "get our box of wine." The bill at the Minnesota Legislature would authorize nursing homes and assisted living facilities to host happy hours without a liquor license.

The Brief

    • A new law signed by Gov. Walz on Tuesday allows nursing homes to serve alcohol to their residents without needing a costly liquor license.
    • During committee hearings in both the Minnesota Senate and House, residents testified about wanting the option to enjoy drinks without leaving their homes.
    • Of course, facilities still reserve the right to ensure everyone drinking is of legal age. They’re also required to ensure that no one is over-served, while maintaining a safe environment for all residents.

(FOX 9) - Nursing homes across Minnesota could soon get much more festive in the afternoon hours as Gov. Walz has signed a new law that allows staff to legally serve residents without a costly license.

Minnesota nursing home liquor law

What we know:

A bill that gained traction early in the legislative session, S.F. 2511 allows nursing homes to serve alcohol to residents of legal age to consume it.

MN bill would allow nursing home happy hours

MN bill would allow nursing home happy hours

A bill at the Minnesota Legislature would allow nursing homes and assisted living facilities to host happy hours without a liquor license. Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, is sponsoring the bill.

Dig deeper:

Any staff serving the booze would need to be over 18 years old (to conform with serving laws), and the facility is responsible for anyone who over imbibes.

What they're saying:

"I just signed a bill allowing seniors living in nursing homes to consume alcohol — so that everyone can enjoy happy hour!" Gov. Walz said in a social media post following its signing. "Living in a nursing home shouldn’t mean giving up everyday freedoms."

Big picture view:

Throughout Minnesota House and Senate committee hearings, senior living residents have expressed their desire to enjoy adult beverages without the need to venture out of their homes.

The new law aims to provide more social options within their living facilities for those of legal age.

The Source: Previous FOX 9 reporting from the Minnesota Legislature.

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