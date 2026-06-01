Minnesota GOP defends Derek Chauvin moment of silence at convention

The Brief The Minnesota Republican Party has defended its decision to hold a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin at its convention on Saturday in Duluth. Some conservatives have argued that Chauvin didn't receive a fair trial in the Memorial Day 2020 death of George Floyd. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving more than 22 years in prison in Texas.



Minnesota’s Republican Party held its weekend convention in Duluth, where endorsements were voted on ahead of November elections for several races.

Before the start of business on Saturday, several GOP members participated in a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis police officer is in a Texas prison serving more than 22 years for the Memorial Day 2020 death of George Floyd after being convicted of second-degree murder.

GOP defends Derek Chauvin moment of silence

The backstory:

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash joined WCCO Radio Monday morning with Vineeta Sawkar to explain the decision to hold the moment of silence for Chauvin. Plechash said it started with a request from a delegate.

"That came from the body, of course. The body elected to have that moment of silence, we had maybe 10 seconds or so. There are a lot of people that believe Derek Chauvin was improperly convicted, and not treated well. Those people wanted to have a moment of silence in recognition because they felt that way," Plechash said.

Sawkar then pressed Plechash on the moment of silence.

Sawkar - "Do you agree with them?"

Plechash – "I don’t think I’m going to comment on that, the court system had its verdict and I’m not going to challenge the court."

Sawkar – "Did you like the fact that a convicted murderer had a moment of silence at your convention?"

Plechash – "I don’t think I should comment on that."

Sawkar – "Why not?"

Plechash – "Because that indicates whether I do or don’t agree with something that came out of the court. I think I’ll just let that pass."

Some conservatives have argued that Chauvin didn't receive a fair trial. In an open letter to President Trump pushing for a pardon, commentator Ben Shapiro argued there was "pressure" on the jury due to the circumstances surrounding the trial.

Chauvin filed an appeal for a new trial in the murder case last year. The Minnesota Court of Appeals previously denied an appeal. A judge denied Chauvin's petition in May.

GOP Rep. Emmer responds

Dig deeper:

In a statement provided to FOX 9, Congressman Tom Emmer said: "It’s a sad day in the State of Minnesota when it’s so-called ‘news’ that hundreds of patriotic Minnesotans came together to peacefully and respectfully recognize a member of law enforcement - Cover the corrupt and incompetent Walz-Flanagan-Ellison-Simon administration instead."

AG Keith Ellison blasts Minnesota GOP

Why you should care:

Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement Sunday, blasting Minnesota Republicans for the moment of silence.

"I am heartbroken and frankly shocked by the Minnesota Republican Party’s decision to hold a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin at their convention yesterday — days after the sixth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

"George Floyd’s children lost their father. His siblings lost their brother. His community lost a neighbor and friend. That loss is permanent and irreparable. The jury heard all the evidence. The appeals courts reviewed every claim. Justice was rendered according to our system of law.

"To honor the man convicted of murdering George Floyd — days after the very anniversary of that terrible day — is an act of profound cruelty to the Floyd family and to every Minnesotan who believes in accountability under law."

Ellison spent the weekend in Rochester for the DFL convention, where he got the endorsement for the AG race in November.