MN lawmakers consider classroom egg hatching ban

Should students be able to hatch all types of eggs in their classrooms?

At the state Capitol Tuesday, state lawmakers discussed a proposal that would prohibit waterfowl, including ducks, geese, and swans, from being incubated in schools.

"What can be a cute and educational project, it can be a serious health risks to the animals, children, and adults, wildlife and livestock," said Rep. Samantha Vang, DFL-Brooklyn Center.

She said hatching ducks or geese takes longer, and they have more needs. If school lesson plans include them, she believes teachers can pivot to chicken or other types of eggs.

Along with a veterinarian, she raised biosecurity concerns and questioned whether birds born ill or after school hours receive proper care, during a committee hearing Tuesday.

"My career focused on avian and exotic animals has exposed me to numerous cases where poor incubation practices led to deformities, injuries, and diseases in birds, many of which were preventable," said Dr. Jaime Nalezny, who said she is a veterinarian.

The Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association told FOX 9 it does not have a formal position on the legislation.

The proposal initially sought to ban all types of eggs, including chicken, but it was amended to only include waterfowl after the agricultural community raised concerns.

Incubating poultry in classrooms is important to agricultural education everywhere, as these kids are learning where their food comes from and responsibility by taking care of these animals," said Riley Joyor from the Litchfield FFA chapter. "I know the chickens, turkeys, and ducks being raised are very well taken care of."

The Minnesota Association of Agricultural Educators asked for further research to be done to address the concerns raised about animal welfare.

"I think that the folks that are doing these projects within our education system are extremely responsible," said Tom Appel, the executive director.

Appel said the organization would oppose an outright egg ban but is neutral on banning only waterfowl because chicken eggs can still help teach children.

The bill was ultimately laid over in committee after multiple lawmakers questioned whether a potential ban would affect 4-H and FFA programs.