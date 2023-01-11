Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Twin Cities

article

We've gathered a list of events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this weekend in the Twin Cities and beyond.

MLK Day events in Minneapolis

42nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Concert:

Ted Mann Concert Hall

January 15 at 3 p.m.

Free admission and streaming online

The annual MLK Tribute Concert, sponsored by the Office for Equity and Diversity and the School of Music, is a celebration intermixing the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with musical performances. Hosted and curated by alumnus G. Phillip Shoultz, III, the program honors the 60th anniversary of MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration:

Powerhorn Park

January 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free admission

Enjoy performances, art activities, lunch, giveaways for kids, and more. The celebration will showcase local artists whose performances are dedicated to ideals of community well-being like housing and environmental justice, and the elimination of race-based disparities.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration:

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center

January 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free admission

An evening celebration at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center with speakers, live entertainment and the presentation of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Living the Dream award. The event will be emceed by Chad Jackson, the senior manager of brand partnerships for the Minnesota Twins.

BBB 3rd Annual MLK Black Youth Talent Showcase:

ECMN Building — The Gathering Space

January 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Free admission

This youth talent showcase uses the 7 principles of Kwanzaa to celebrate MLK Day. Talents may include dance, rap, spoken word, and visual art.

Convergence: An MLK Weekend Fashion show & Gathering of Remarkable Leaders:

Mosaic Venue

January 14 at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $50

This event features a one-of-a-kind fashion show highlighting impactful leaders spanning diverse industries and a dynamic networking activity to foster community connections.

Events for MLK Day in St. Paul

Sounds of Blackness' ‘Music for Martin’:

Ordway Center for Performing Arts

January 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $24

Hear stylized arrangements of the music that fueled the Civil Rights movement interwoven with excerpts from the great speeches of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK NOW 2023: The Impact of Gentrification On Rondo:

Wilder Conference Center

January 14

Free admission

This event features a variety of speakers, Black-owned businesses, kid-friendly activities, and live performances.

37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration:

Ordway Center for Performing Arts

January 16 at 10 a.m.

Free admission

This free and open-to-the-public event is dedicated to building black wealth and is sponsored by U.S. Bank.

Martin Luther King Day Reparations 101 Brunch:

Indigenous Roots Cultural Center

January 16 at 2 p.m.

Free admission

Brunch and discussions of reparations, police brutality, and more.

MLK Day celebrations in the Twin Cities Metro

KMOJ's 10th Annual Soul Bowl:

AMF Southtown Lanes, Bloomington

January 16 at 10 a.m.

Admission starts at $35

Teams of five will compete at the 10th Annual Soul Bowl! There will be first, second and third place trophies, along with most strikes, most gutterballs, and highest score awards. First, second and third place winners will receive a cash prize.

Martin Luther King Day Breakfast:

Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater

January 16 at 7 a.m.

$10 per person

The City of Stillwater Human Rights Commission is hosting an event to celebrate Dr. King’s bold vision, leadership and fight for equal rights. Call City Hall at 651-430-8800 to register and pay.

MLK Weekend Day of Service:

Wayzata Public Library

January 14 at 10 a.m.

Free admission

Volunteers will be sending postcards to Wisconsin voters encouraging them to register to vote by mail and making yarn out of plastic bags (plarn) which they will use later in the year to make bedrolls for unhoused individuals. Please bring any plastic bags you have to contribute.

MLK Day Kids Camp:

Elite Gymnastics Academy, Burnsville

January 16 at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Starting at $35 half day

A perfect activity for kids who are looking to get out of the cold and stay active on their day off. Arrive in gym clothes, bring snacks and enjoy fun active games, a creative craft, trampoline time, and more!

Virtual MLK Day celebrations in Minnesota

We are all MLK:

Virtual event

January 19 at 11 a.m.

Free admission here

This event will showcase winning scholarship entries from Minneapolis College students’ essays on King’s work and how it paved the way for overcoming today’s barriers to equity and justice.

2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Virtual Event

January 17 at 11 a.m.

Free. Watch here.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan invite Minnesotans of all ages to join the 36th Annual State of Minnesota Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This year's theme is ‘Community in Action’.

33rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast:

Minneapolis Convention Center Ballroom

January 16 at 8 a.m.

In person tickets sold out, virtual tickets available for $30

The MLK Breakfast celebrates 33 years of leadership in the Twin Cities and is a landmark event known for uniting the community and benefiting UNCF Twin Cities local scholars.