Body of missing South Carolina woman who met online date found, 2 arrested

article

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old South Carolina woman who met up with a man she met online last month before she went missing.

Kierstyn Williamson was reported missing to Laurens County authorities by her family on June 30. Investigators believed she was at a home in Monroe, North Carolina.

Her body was found Wednesday afternoon, Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss," Cathey said in a statement. "Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice."

Joshua Newton, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Victoria Smith, 22, also faces an obstruction charge and accessory after the fact, the sheriff's office said.

The person who reported Williamson missing told authorities she met a man named Joshua Newton on Facebook and agreed to take a trip with him to Carowinds, Fox Carolina reported. Newton picked her up from a Waffle House on June 30, the person said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At some point, Williamson stopped responding to messages that night, according to the report. The person reported that Williamson was at a house in Monroe, prompting authorities to search a home there.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.