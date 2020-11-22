Missing: Sheriff looking for 16-year-old from White Bear Township

article

The Ramsey County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from White Bear Township, Minnesota.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Arianna Rooney is a missing person. She is 5’3”, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The girl's mother told FOX 9 she goes by "Ari" and was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday night at her home. She took clothes and a bag and her phone, but the location services on her phone were turned off after midnight Thursday.

The mother said she left notes for two friends saying she will be safe.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320. If you see her, please call 911.