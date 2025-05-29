Couple missing from Cloquet since Sunday, both considered 'vulnerable adults'

article

The Brief A couple in their 60s has been missing from Cloquet since Sunday, May 25. Jane Korpela, 63, and Daniel Latterell, 64, were known to be driving a gray Ford Escape. Anyone with knowledge of where they are is asked to call Carlton County authorities at 218-384-4185.



Authorities are searching for a couple in their 60s who have not been seen in almost a week.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said both are considered vulnerable adults.

Missing Cloquet couple

Big picture view:

The Cloquet Police Department said it's asking for the public's help in finding two people who were last seen on Sunday, May 25.

Daniel Latterell, 64, is described as a 200-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes, who is about 5-foot-9-inches tall. He is also a vulnerable adult, and authorities say there is a concern for his mental health and safety.

Jane Korpela, 63, is described as a 242-pound woman with brown hair, hazel eyes, who is about 5-foot-3-inches tall. She is also considered a vulnerable adult, with authorities saying they are concerned about her mental health and safety.

Both were last seen with each other near the 1600 block of Cloquet Avenue in Cloquet, according to the BCA. They were known to be driving a 2010 gray Ford Escape with the Minnesota License plate #JEP-512.

File image of a Ford Escape shared by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. (Supplied)

Anyone with knowledge of where they are is asked to call Carlton County authorities at 218-384-4185 or dial 911.