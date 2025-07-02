Missing Cloquet couple: Woman's body found, man last seen with her still missing

article

The Brief Law enforcement found the vehicle of a missing couple who were last seen in late May. The body of the missing woman was found nearby, but the man is still missing. The vehicle was found in a remote, agricultural and wooded area about two miles north of Aitkin.



Law enforcement investigators found the body of a woman who had been missing for more than a month, but the man who was last seen with her is still missing.

Authorities say Jane Korpela, 62, and Daniel Latterell, 64, were last seen at a gas station near McGregor on May 26. They were reported missing on May 28.

Missing Cloquet couple

Vehicle found:

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies found an SUV belonging to Latterell in a remote area about two miles north of the city of Aitkin on June 29.

Cloquet police say they found the body of a woman believed to be Jane Irene Korpela near the vehicle, adding that the "medical examiner noted no recent signs of trauma" but toxicology reports are still pending.

Daniel Latterell, however, has still not been located.

Authorities say they recovered Latterell's clothing when they searched the area.

The backstory:

Daniel Latterell, 64, is described as a 200-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes, who is about 5-foot-9-inches tall. He is also a vulnerable adult, and authorities say there is a concern for his mental health and safety.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Latterell's whereabouts is asked to call the Cloquet Police Department at 218-879-1247.