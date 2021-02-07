Missing Bloomington woman last seen Jan. 30, missed scheduled flight

article

Police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen Jan. 30 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to police, Stephany was last seen Jan. 30 in Bloomington wearing blue and white leggings along with a black jacket with brown fur.

Family and friends said she was supposed to fly to Colorado on Jan. 31, but she never made the flight. Her family and friends have not been able to contact her.

If you see Stephany, call the Bloomington Police Department.