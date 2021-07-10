Missing: 91-year-old woman last seen Friday morning in St. Paul

article

St. Paul police are asking the public's help to find a missing 91-year-old woman last seen early Friday morning.

Police say around 6:15 a.m. Shoua Lee left her home in the 100 block of Biglow Lane in St. Paul.

She was last seen wearing a grey and white checkered sweater with a black and white hat. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 110 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Officers and family members are searching for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at (651)291-1111.