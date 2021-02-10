Missing: 12-year-old last seen Monday in Shoreview, Minnesota

article

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Monday in Shoreview, Minnesota.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Tajiddien Abdullah ("Josiah") was wearing a gray jogging suit, a navy blue jacket and black shoes. He is approximately 4'2'' tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials said Josiah may be in danger and may be seeking transportation. He was seen on foot at a local gas station shortly after he was reported missing. He does not have access to money or a cell phone.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff's office at 651-266-7320.