Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports

Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro.

The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.

The police department said 89 incidents were reported throughout Plymouth, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, and Golden Valley, with nearly half of the reports filed in Minnetonka.

"We can’t really see any other reason they were doing this, other than out screwing around," Tait told FOX 9.

Minnetonka Police's crime analyst used pattern analysis, mapping, and database tools to identify the suspects, and detectives connected the three people to the incidents, according to police.

In December, Minnetonka Police executed a search warrant at a residence and arrested two 25-year-old men and a 22-year-old woman in connection to the property damages. Officers recovered slingshots, BBs, metal nuts, narcotics, and a stolen vehicle during the search warrant, according to police.

To date, the estimated property damages are at $108,000, and with more than half of the estimates still to go, the total could easily be much higher.

"We still have a significant amount of damage estimates to get from the other remaining victims, and I would guess we’re going to double that by the time we have all our numbers in," Tait said.

The three people have not been officially charged, but Minnetonka police said they are working with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to pursue formal charges.