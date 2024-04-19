Minnetonka mom creates app to celebrate, support other moms

Sleepless nights, potty training and caring for a sick child are all experiences that every parent knows all too well.

Minnetonka mother of four, Rachel Frosch, realized she didn't just want to recognize these shared experiences, she wanted to celebrate them.

She's now the founder of Mom Badge, an app dedicated to seeing and supporting mothers.



"What we are trying to do is what every marathon runner needs... someone on the sidelines saying, 'You got it! Keep going!'" Frosch told FOX 9.

Anyone can send a mom in their life badges of encouragement through the app. Along with a badge, you can also include gift cards to places like Target, Starbucks or Amazon.

"You grab your badge, you put it in text or email to a friend and you can support them in a [really fast] way," Frosch said.

All of the badges start as physical fabric and thread, later making their transformation into a digital format. People will also be able to include video messages on the app come Mother's Day as a way to honor the beautiful parts of motherhood, no matter how big or small.

"You are doing the laundry, dropping the kids off at soccer, taking them to the activity... that's worth taking a moment and acknowledging how beautiful [that] is," Frosch said.

Mom Badge is available to download free on the App Store or on Google Play.