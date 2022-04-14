Minnesota's unemployment rate falls to 2.5%, lowest on record

Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reached an all-time best 2.5 percent in March, as the strong labor market continues to contrast with high inflation.

March's 2.5 percent mark matches January and February 1999 for the lowest jobless rate on record. The state’s data go back to 1976.

Labor force participation rate, a measure of people employed or looking for work, ticked up to 68.1 percent in March, the best it’s been since November 2020. It’s below the 70.8 percent seen just before the COVID-19 pandemic, but better than the national average.

The strong jobs market is leading to wage gains, but the increasing costs of goods and services is outstripping pay growth.

The average hourly wage increase for Minnesota private-sector workers was 4.9 percent over the year, compared with 8.5 percent inflation. Some high-demand, low-wage jobs are seeing wage gains that are better than inflation: nursing and residential care wages are up 13.8 percent over the year, while food production is up 10.3 percent.

This story is developing and will be updated.