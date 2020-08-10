Minnesota's fence around the Capitol is costing $274 a day -- and it's staying up indefinitely

Minnesota's temporary fence around the state Capitol is costing $274 a day in rental fees, and state officials say the fence will stay up indefinitely.

The decision to keep the fence up is a reversal in tone from last month, when officials said it would come down soon. It has been in place since late May, when large protests broke out after the Memorial Day police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The fence cost $23,119 for installation plus $274 a day in rental fees, facilities director Chris Guevin told members of the advisory committee on Capitol security Monday. The money is coming out of the Department of Administration's operational budget.

The fence -- and the locking of the Capitol because of the coronavirus pandemic -- has completely blocked the public from entering the building, even as the Legislature has held two high-profile special sessions this summer. A third special session is scheduled to start Wednesday.

State Patrol Col. Matt Langer and Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis used a public safety defense for keeping the fence in place. Langer said, “It’s helpful, and that’s the bottom line."

Roberts-Davis said the Capitol complex is increasingly a vandalism target. In recent weeks, taggers have put graffiti on concrete, statue bases and security bollards. Someone used a chisel to damage the Peace Officers' Memorial, she said.

The Peace Officers' Memorial is being repaired, Roberts-Davis said. She did not say whether anyone was caught or arrested for the incidents.

The most infamous incident on the Capitol grounds in recent weeks happened June 10, when protesters toppled the Christopher Columbus statue. No one has been arrested in that incident. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension turned over the case to the Ramsey County attorney in July, and prosecutors are "getting close" to a charging decision, Langer said.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea pushed for a timeline on fence removal, and said the court wants to hear cases in its Capitol courtroom in September.

But neither Langer nor Roberts-Davis provided a timeline for when the fence would come down. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who has argued for fence removal in the past, said she'd like a clear answer by January, when the Legislature starts its 2021 session.