Minnesotans make most of Stone Arch Bridge before partial closure

The Stone Arch Bridge is a stone's throw from the birthplace of Minneapolis. But soon the iconic landmark will undergo a rebirth of its own.

"We all like to run and walk so its a huge part of our exercise. We're all super sad. We were just talking about how we'll have to make the most of it before it closes," said Ellie Staley, who lives near the bridge.

On Monday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will close the St. Anthony Main half of the historic bridge to replace and repair stone and mortar on the 141-year-old structure.

People will still be able to use the bridge from the downtown side, but they'll have to turn around at the closure. Work on the downtown side starts spring 2025.

"I'm going to miss it while it is under construction but I suppose they have to take care of it," said David Allender, who walks his dog over the bridge several times a week.

MnDOT says walkers, runners and bicyclists can use the 3rd Avenue or Hennepin Avenue bridges to cross the Mississippi River.Some people who use the Stone Arch regularly have already mapped out an alternate route.

"I'll probably go to Hennepin and then go to the downtown side and then up to Broadway and then back on this side of the river probably," said Allender.

The repairs are expected to take a couple of years, but visitors hope preserving the scenic link between St. Anthony Main and downtown is worth the wait.

"I hope the bridge is in really good shape once they are done," said Allender.

The partial closure starts at 5 a.m. Monday.