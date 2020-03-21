Minnesotans find creative ways to maintain positivity amid COVID-19 outbreak

Though the coronavirus outbreak has put a tremendous strain on many across the county, some residents in Minnesota are finding ways to shine a light during a dark time.

Whether it be through humor, creativity or altruism, Minnesotans are finding ways to get through this time together.

One local family shared this photo, finding some humor in their day.

Another Minnesotan, 11-year-old Nora Antolicks used her extra time to make this wonderful Peep diorama of the FOX 9 studio for a local contest.

GETTING TOGETHER (AT A DISTANCE)

A neighborhood in south Minneapolis found a little slice of normalcy amid uncertain times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. For the first day of spring, neighbors threw a block party following social distancing guidelines.

And as nursing homes remain on lockdown, families have found special ways to stay in contact with their loved ones. For example, an Anoka man set up a chair outside his father's window and then had a conversation with him on the phone.

Another family held signs outside their grandmother's window that reads, "I love you."

Another neighborhood is sharing art projects on their windows, with themes like animals, encouraging words and funny faces.

Many teachers have also found creative ways to reach out to students as schools remain closed. One teacher in Richfield is using the power of stories to keep kids connected and learning. Another teacher started a Facebook page to engage students in singing and music.

DONATING

As students stay home from school, several restaurants across the state are providing free lunches for kids. Many school districts have also made special arrangements to make sure kids get lunch, including St. Paul Public Schools.

Additionally, a group of local establishments have joined forces to donate kitchens and chefs to help cook meals for those in need.

Loaves and Fishes is also staying open, but switching to take-away meals.

Older adults are at a higher risk of getting sick from coronavirus, and there are resources to help them as they spend more time at home.

However, some of those organizations - such as Meals on Wheels - are facing challenges, as well. The company has been busy as more seniors opt to stay home. They depend on volunteers to help deliver thousands of meals each day, but while the need is growing, volunteer numbers are not. To volunteer, click here.

Many stores have also set a specific hour exclusively for those more vulnerable, including the elderly and those with serious health issues.

Also, a local woman is sewing face masks to help health care workers who are facing a supply shortage.

RESOURCES

Minnesota has many resources for those struggling with their mental health, including several hotlines. For more information, click here.