Twin Cities restaurants offer food for kids during school closures

As schools remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, some restaurants across Minnesota are offering free meals for kids.

Sunday, Governor Tim Walz announced plans to close Minnesota's K-12 public schools from Wednesday to Friday, March 27 in order to combat COVID-19.

Currently, Minnesota has at least 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Check with your local restaurants for options in your area.

ST. PAUL

Day by Day Cafe: Day by Day will be offering hot dogs and chips at no charge to kids home from school starting tomorrow, March 16. It takes a village and we want to be there as much as possible.

Station 280: Anytime after 11 a.m., starting Monday, March 16, kids can get a free lunch including milk, orange juice, turkey sandwich, fruit snacks and an apple at Station 280.

Billy's on Grand: Offering free lunches to kids 14 and under from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all this week.

Advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS

Maya Cuisine & Bar: Every child will receive a free lunch consisting of a cheese quesadilla, rice and beans.

Que Viet: Starting Wednesday any child that needs help with lunch may come for free fried rice. Please share this post to reach as many kids as possible.

ROSEVILLE

Granite City: Every kid can receive a free lunch that contains a turkey sandwich, chips, and applesauce. Completely free, no other purchase is necessary. Just ask for a manager and we will be happy to make it happen.

MAPLE GROVE

Great Harvest: Starting Monday, March 16th 2020, We will offer FREE breads and goodies bags to those families in need during the school closure.

ALBERTVILLE

Dunn Bros. & Westbridge Community Church: We have offered to partner with Dunn Bros. to help provide lunches for anyone in need between 11am - 1pm Monday through Friday for the next 2 weeks. Simply swing in to the church parking lot, and we'll have lunches provided by Dunn Bros & Westbridge Church.

ST. LOUIS PARK

Lucky Cricket: Free Meals: For all children under age 12 to help families.