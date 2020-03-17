St. Paul students to pick up 1-week supply of meals at bus stop each week of school closure

St. Paul Public Schools says it will start using morning school bus routes as meal pickup locations so students can still eat lunch while schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, students can go to their bus stop to receive a 1-week supply of meals. Parents are asked to accompany their child to the bus stop.

Schools with a regular 7:30 a.m. start time will receive their meals every Wednesday.

Schools with a regular 8:30 a.m. start time will receive their meals every Thursday.

Schools with a regular 9:30 a.m. start time will receive their meals every Friday.

Families across the state are coping with a big change after Gov. Tim Walz decided to close Minnesota's K-12 public schools in order to combat COVID-19. Being that many students rely on school for at least one of their meals, districts are working with families to fill this need, and some local restaurants have even chipped in.

Minnesota currently has about 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in at least 12 counties. The health department advises residents to stay home if you are sick, and if you are sick, stay home for at least seven days and at least three days without a fever (without fever-reducing medication.)

ABOUT COVID-19

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

The Minnesota Department of Health stressed the importance of all Minnesotans continuing to do those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus: