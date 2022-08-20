Minnesotan teen named to national high school All-American bowling team

A recent graduate from New Prague High School has received some national attention this summer, after the accomplished Minnesota bowler was selected to a list of nationwide stand-outs.

Adam Pankow loves bowling, and if you watch him in action, it seems like the game loves him back. "I have four unsanctioned 300s. I spend an hour or two each day in here just throwing games," Pankow told FOX 9 on Saturday.

As an upperclassman in high school, he was a top 10 bowler in Minnesota and among the top 200 nationally at the Junior Gold Championships, where he finished in 79th place out of a total of 1,200 participants.

His love for the game started in just the second grade. Now, in 2022, the hard work has paid off. Pankow was among 10 athletes named to the Dexter/USBC All-American Team for bowling. The national award and $1,000 scholarship recognize the best high school bowlers from across the country for their bowling, academics and character.

His dad and coach, Al Pankow, is proud to see where his son has taken his love of the sport.

"He deserves everything he’s got. This did not come by accident, this is not just a natural gift to pick up the bowling ball and throw it," Al said. "It’s just like anything else, if you want to be the best, you have to put the time into it, and he’s truly done that."

In the fall, Adam will continue his bowling career on the team at Wartburg College in Iowa.