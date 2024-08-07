Owl at Minnesota Zoo killed by tiger after flying away in training session

article

A Eurasian eagle owl at the Minnesota Zoo was killed by a tiger after it flew away from its handler during a training session.

What we know

The incident happened on April 29 during a free-flight training session for a bird show. A Minnesota Zoo spokesperson said a Eurasian eagle owl flew away from its handler, didn't return, and landed in the outdoor tiger habitat.

Before the staff could intervene, a tiger in the habitat "preyed upon the owl," and it ultimately died, according to the zoo.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued a report in July about the incident, saying, "Handling of all animals during training sessions should be done in a manner that does not cause trauma or physical harm to the animals. Develop and maintain a training program for free flight training that ensure all animals are handled as to prevent trauma or physical harm. "

The zoo explained that its training program for free-flight ambassador birds is based on years of experience and is built around each bird's "Flight skill, experience, and general adaptability."

According to a zoo spokesperson, the owl that escaped was in the "beginning stages of its training" and was "acclimating to its new environment" when the incident occurred.

The zoo’s response

A Minnesota Zoo spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Animal welfare is a top priority in all facets of zoo operations. This was a tragic incident and the Zoo has been working closely with its free-flight bird training partners to review our policies and procedures."

Digging deeper

In 2021, the Minnesota Zoo’s Eurasian eagle owl, Gladys, got loose during a training session and the zoo asked the surrounding neighborhood to help find her.

A neighbor ultimately found Gladys injured on the side of the road and transported her to the zoo. Their veterinary team responded to help, but the 5-year-old owl had already died from its injuries.

Eurasian eagle owls are the largest species of owl in the world. They are smaller than a bald eagle, but twice the size of a great horned owl with a wingspan of about 6 feet.