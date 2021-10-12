Minnesota Zoo Eurasian eagle owl, Gladys, is missing

article

The Minnesota Zoo is searching its grounds and alerting neighbors in Apple Valley that its Eurasian eagle owl, named Gladys, is missing.

According to the zoo, Gladys flew off to a tree during a routine training session earlier this month and didn’t return. Staff have been tracking Gladys around the zoo and believe she is likely to be within the 485-acre, forested zoo grounds.

"Gladys does not pose a threat to public safety and we are proactively working with local wildlife agencies and authorities to assist in the search," the Minnesota Zoo posted.

If you spot a bird that looks like Gladys, please contact your local police department.

Eurasian eagle owls are the largest of the owl species. Females can have a wingspan of up to five feet.