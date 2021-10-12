Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Zoo Eurasian eagle owl, Gladys, is missing

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Zoo
FOX 9
Eurasian eagle owl Minnesota Zoo article

Eurasian eagle owl. Photo provided by Minnesota Zoo.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo is searching its grounds and alerting neighbors in Apple Valley that its Eurasian eagle owl, named Gladys, is missing.

According to the zoo, Gladys flew off to a tree during a routine training session earlier this month and didn’t return. Staff have been tracking Gladys around the zoo and believe she is likely to be within the 485-acre, forested zoo grounds.

"Gladys does not pose a threat to public safety and we are proactively working with local wildlife agencies and authorities to assist in the search," the Minnesota Zoo posted. 

If you spot a bird that looks like Gladys, please contact your local police department.

Eurasian eagle owls are the largest of the owl species. Females can have a wingspan of up to five feet.