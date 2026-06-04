Minnesota woman previously denied surgery in ICE custody has been released

The Brief Burnsville woman, Andrea Pedro-Francisco, has been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in El Paso, Texas. Pedro-Francisco had been denied surgery for an ovarian cyst she was suffering from. She was detained while on her way to work on Feb. 5 and was supposed to get surgery for her ovarian cyst on Feb. 11, but she was taken to El Paso instead.



A Minnesota woman who was previously denied surgery while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody has been released.

Minnesota detained by ICE released

What they're saying:

According to Rep. Angie Craig and Sen. Tina Smith, Andrea Pedro-Francisco has been released from ICE custody in El Paso, Texas after months of being detained.

The lawmakers state that Pedro-Francisco had been denied proper medical care for an ovarian cyst she has been suffering from.

The Burnsville woman was detained while on her way to work on Feb. 5. She was scheduled to have surgery for her ovarian cyst on Feb. 11, but she was instead taken to El Paso.

Pedro-Francisco had requested humanitarian parole but was denied in early May.

In April, FOX 9 reported that visitors to Pedro-Francisco said she had only received Tylenol and constipation medication for her ovarian cyst.

Rep. Craig shared the following statement regarding the release:

"I am beyond happy and relieved to hear that Andrea has been released from ICE custody and will soon be home with her family and friends in Minnesota, where she belongs. Andrea didn’t deserve to be detained in the first place, and she certainly didn’t deserve to be denied the care that she desperately needed for months. Andrea’s perseverance and courage in the face of such inhumanity has inspired me — and so many in our community — to continue our work together to hold ICE accountable for their cruel and lawless enforcement operations in Minnesota. Her release is proof that when Minnesotans come together to resist this administration, we prevail."

"I’m beyond grateful to announce that I was able to secure the release of Andrea Pedro-Francisco from ICE detention in Texas. Her ovarian cyst presents potentially life-threatening complications if left untreated, and she was in incredible pain," said Sen. Smith. "Now she will be able to get the lifesaving medical care she should have been able to receive back in February."

Sen. Smith says she was able to secure Pedro-Francisco's release by making calls to "senior U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials."

FOX 9 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment but has not heard back by the time of this publishing.

Pedro-Francisco’s background

The backstory:

Pedro-Francisco’s family left Guatemala when she was 16, and she entered the United States illegally. She has an active asylum case, no pending charges, and no criminal record.

READ MORE: Minnesota woman denied surgery in ICE custody: What we know