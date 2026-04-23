Minnesota woman denied surgery in ICE custody: What we know

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers, clergy, and immigration attorneys are urging ICE to release a 23-year-old detainee with a worsening medical condition. ICE says the woman has received medical care, but advocates claim she is not getting the treatment she needs. A bill in the U.S. House could set standards for humanitarian release, but it has not advanced.



Advocates are pushing for the release of a young woman detained by ICE whose health is declining while she awaits surgery.

Lawmakers and advocates call for urgent action on detainee’s health

What we know:

ICE arrested the 23-year-old woman, Andrea Pedro-Francisco, in February during Operation Metro Surge, just six days before she was scheduled for surgery to remove an ovarian cyst in the Twin Cities. According to people who have visited her at the El Paso Detention Center, her condition is getting worse, and she appears to be in significant pain.

Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina, said, "If it ruptures, the pain increases significantly. And if nothing's done, they can get infected. And if nothing is done then, patient becomes septic and dies."

Visitors report that Pedro-Francisco is not receiving proper medical care, with only Tylenol and constipation medication provided. She is said to look hopeless and frequently clutches her back due to pain.

Pastor Ellery Dykeman of Richfield Oak Grove Lutheran said, "I noticed that she appeared thinner than in the pictures I had seen of her, including the one right here."

ICE’s response and ongoing debate

What they're saying:

ICE acknowledged Pedro-Francisco has a cyst and stated she has been seen seven times by medical staff, including one emergency room visit. In a statement, officials said, "ICE maintains longstanding practices to provide comprehensive medical care, including access to vaccines, medical, dental, and mental health services, as well as medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. This is the best healthcare that many individuals have received in their lives."

Immigration attorney Ruby Powers disagreed, saying, "That's not true. She would receive better care if she was not detained." Powers added, "If you don't have the ability to provide the treatment necessary, then I think it's your duty to release the individual and not continue this lack of care and this medical neglect. What is additionally an issue is that we believe that ICE is using this as a mechanism to encourage people to self-deport. So you have a choice […] you stay along and suffer or you self-deport and, you know, figure things out."

Pedro-Francisco’s background and legal efforts

The backstory:

Pedro-Francisco’s family left Guatemala when she was 16, and she entered the United States illegally. She has an active asylum case, no pending charges, and no criminal record. Her attorney tried and failed to get a judge to order her release, but lawmakers say ICE could still grant humanitarian parole so she can get the surgery she needs.

Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, said, "Every day that passes, she is more at risk of permanent harm or death."

Recent deaths in ICE custody and legislative efforts

By the numbers:

Last week, ICE reported at least 17 immigrants have died in their custody this year. There is a bill in the U.S. House that would set standards for humanitarian release, but it has not moved forward.

Lawmakers and advocates continue to call attention to Pedro-Francisco’s case, urging ICE to act before her condition worsens further.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if or when ICE will grant humanitarian parole for Pedro-Francisco, or whether the bill in the U.S. House will advance to set standards for cases like hers.