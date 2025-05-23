Minnesota wildfires: Crews hold Brimson Complex fires perimeter, fight against wildfires continue

The Brief Fire crews continue to make progress in fighting the Brimson Complex fires after the fires have burned for more than a week. The Camp House fire remains at 90% containment as of Friday morning, with Jenkins Creek about 47% contained. Skibo residents were allowed to return to their properties on Thursday and all Lake County evacuation orders were lifted.



Firefighters say they made "steady progress" in containing the Jenkins Creek fire, while a "full suppression strategy" against the Camp House fire remains in place.

Minnesota wildfires: The latest

Updated map of the Brimson Complex fire shared on Friday, May 23. (FOX 9)

Wildfire status:

The Brison Complex fires, which include the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires, are still being fought by fire crews more than a week after flames ignited.

An update from state officials shared on the morning of Friday, May 23, says the Camp House fire is 90% contained and the Jenkins Creek fire is 47% contained.

The Camp House fire was 90% contained on Thursday, while the Jenkins Creek fire was only 32% contained.

The Munger Shaw fire was 95% contained as of Thursday, and evacuation orders for that area were lifted last week.

Camp House fire

What we know:

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

Authorities said on May 23 that the Camp House fire is about 90% contained and is just over 12,000 acres (unchanged since May 22).

Firefighters are still utilizing the "full suppression strategy" and add that containment around the fire perimeter appears strong and is "holding well."

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team (EAIMT) said in Friday's update that "This phase is essential for helping the land recover more quickly, especially in areas where bulldozers and other equipment were used to prevent fire growth."

What caused the fire:

EAIMT said the fire initially started on private land and moved into the Superior National Forest.

While the report states the cause of the fire is still under investigation, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay previously told FOX 9 the fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He added that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek fire

What we know:

The Jenkins Creek Fire started on May 12 near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

Authorities said on May 23 that the Jenkins Creek fire is about 47% contained, up from 32% contained the day before, and is just under 16,800 acres.

EAIMT said on Friday that crews have made "steady progress building containment lines" around the fire. Firefighters are now focused on finding gaps in the perimeter to fully contain the blaze.

What caused the fire:

EAIMT said the Jenkins Creek fire was caused by human activity, but the investigation is ongoing. The St. Louis County Sheriff previously told FOX 9 the fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.

Munger Shaw Fire

What we know:

The Munger Shaw Fire developed on the afternoon of May 12 in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire.

In a May 19 update, the Munger Shaw fire was around 1,200 acres and 95% containment, up from the 50% containment on Saturday. Officials say they will not provide further updates on this fire unless significant activity occurs.

All evacuation zones for the Munger Shaw fire have been lifted as of Monday night. The Minnesota Incident Command System (MICS) said around three to five people will be issued for the fire, and the Minnesota DNR will continue to monitor and patrol the region.

"While the fire is largely contained, smoldering hotspots within the fire's interior may continue to smolder and produce smoke until the fire area receives sufficient precipitation," said the MICS.